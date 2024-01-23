Six earthquakes hit China overnight, all were felt in Kyrgyzstan

Six earthquakes occurred in China near the border with Kyrgyzstan tonight. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences said.

It is reported that:

The first earthquake occurred at 00.09 a.m. Its intensity at the epicenter was magnitude 8. It is noted that magnitude of the tremors reached 6 in Kumtor area, in Karakol and Kadzhi-Say — 4.5, Naryn — 4, Bishkek — 3;

The second quake occurred at 00.42 a.m. Its intensity reached magnitude 6, in Kumtor area — about 4, in Karakol, Kadzhi-Sai, Naryn — about 3;

The third was recorded at 1.36 a.m. with an intensity of magnitude 6. The magnitude of tremors reached 3.5 in the Kumtor area, in Karakol, Kadzhi-Say, Naryn — about 3;

The fourth occurred at 2.57 a.m. with magnitude 5. The strength of the tremors at Kumtor mine was about magnitude 3;

The fifth was at 5.19 a.m. with magnitude 6. In Kyrgyzstan, magnitude of the earthquake in the Kumtor area reached 3;

The sixth was recorded at 7.18 a.m. Its magnitude was 5.5 points, in Kumtor area — about 3.

According to preliminary data from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, there are no casualties or destruction caused by the earthquakes in Kyrgyzstan.