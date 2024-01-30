14:12
USD 89.32
EUR 96.77
RUB 0.99
English

Aftershocks after earthquake in China continue

Aftershock activity continues. Three cases were recorded during the night. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to preliminary data, their epicenters were located in China. They were felt in some settlements of Kyrgyzstan. The first earthquake, which occurred at 3.30 a.m., with a magnitude of 4 in the epicenter, was felt in Bedel village (about magnitude 3). The second occurred at 4.27 a.m. with a magnitude of 6 in the epicenter. The intensity of the earthquake in the populated areas of the Kyrgyz Republic reached magnitude 5 in Bedel village, magnitude 4 — in Yshtyk village, at Kumtor mine — magnitude 3.5.

The third was recorded at 7.44 a.m. Its intensity in the epicenter reached about magnitude 4.5. Intensity of the tremors reached magnitude 3.5 in Bedel village, in Yshtyk village — about magnitude 3.

The magnitude 7 earthquake hit China on January 23 at 00.09 a.m. Particularly strong tremors were felt in Jeti-Oguz, Aksy and Tyup districts of Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. It was followed by a series of earthquakes.
link: https://24.kg/english/285374/
views: 229
Print
Related
Another earthquake with magnitude 4 occurs in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake in China: Casualties reported
Two more earthquakes hit China again, tremors felt in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake in Kyrgyzstan: Kumtor mine operates as usual
Six earthquakes hit China overnight, all were felt in Kyrgyzstan
Eight people injured in earthquake in Almaty
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
No Kyrgyzstanis among victims of earthquakes in Japan
More than 100 people killed in earthquake in northwest China
80 large settlements in Kyrgyzstan located in earthquake centers
Popular
Zamir Rakiev resigns from post of Mufti of Kyrgyzstan Zamir Rakiev resigns from post of Mufti of Kyrgyzstan
General Director of Ala-Archa shopping center detained General Director of Ala-Archa shopping center detained
Relatives of detained journalists gather near Interior Ministry building Relatives of detained journalists gather near Interior Ministry building
Kamchybek Tashiev meets with Saimumin Yatimov to discuss border issue Kamchybek Tashiev meets with Saimumin Yatimov to discuss border issue
30 January, Tuesday
13:50
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 13 percent National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 13 p...
13:21
Cabinet Chairman promises to almost halve insurance premiums
12:25
Presidential spokesman comments on second term of Sadyr Japarov
12:18
Prices in Kyrgyzstan decreasing slowly due to external conditions
11:59
20 fires occur in Kyrgyzstan over past 24 hours