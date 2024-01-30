Aftershocks after earthquake in China continue

Aftershock activity continues. Three cases were recorded during the night. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to preliminary data, their epicenters were located in China. They were felt in some settlements of Kyrgyzstan. The first earthquake, which occurred at 3.30 a.m., with a magnitude of 4 in the epicenter, was felt in Bedel village (about magnitude 3). The second occurred at 4.27 a.m. with a magnitude of 6 in the epicenter. The intensity of the earthquake in the populated areas of the Kyrgyz Republic reached magnitude 5 in Bedel village, magnitude 4 — in Yshtyk village, at Kumtor mine — magnitude 3.5.

The third was recorded at 7.44 a.m. Its intensity in the epicenter reached about magnitude 4.5. Intensity of the tremors reached magnitude 3.5 in Bedel village, in Yshtyk village — about magnitude 3.

The magnitude 7 earthquake hit China on January 23 at 00.09 a.m. Particularly strong tremors were felt in Jeti-Oguz, Aksy and Tyup districts of Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. It was followed by a series of earthquakes.