An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 was recorded in China. The Institute of Seismology reported.

It was registered today, March 6, at 6.10 a.m.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 25 kilometers southeast of Bedel village, Issyk-Kul region, 72 kilometers southeast of Kumtor mine, 125 kilometers southeast of Karakol city.

Tremors were also felt in Kyrgyzstan. Intensity of the earthquake reached magnitude 4 in Bedel village, at the Kumtor mine — magnitude 3.