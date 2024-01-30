16:21
Another earthquake occurs in Kyrgyzstan

The seismic station of the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of Kyrgyzstan recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 in the epicenter on January 30 at 10.51 a.m. The institute reported on Facebook.

According to preliminary data, the source of the earthquake is located on the territory of Kyrgyzstan on Ak-Tor ridge, 15 kilometers northeast of Kara-Kyr village, 21 kilometers southwest of Nurdash village and 25 kilometers northwest of Sopu-Korgon village.

In populated areas of the Kyrgyz Republic, the intensity of the earthquake was about magnitude 3 in Kara-Kyr, Nurdash, Sopu-Korgon villages.

Earlier, the Institute of Seismology reported that aftershocks on the Kyrgyz-Chinese border continue. Over the past 24 hours, five tremors have been recorded in Kyrgyzstan, the sources of four of them are located in China. All of them were felt in some settlements of Kyrgyzstan.
