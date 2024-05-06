Earthquake of magnitude 3 registered in Issyk-Kul region

An earthquake hit Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to the Institute of Seismology, the earthquake with magnitude 4.5 on MSK-64 scale was registered on the territory of Kazakhstan on May 6 at 10.12 a.m.

Its focus was located 30 kilometers northeast of Kyzyl-Zhar village in Ak-Suu district and 80 kilometers northeast of Karakol (Issyk-Kul region).

Tremors up to magnitude 3 were felt in Zhyrgalan, Kyzyl-Zhar, Ak-Bulun, Ak-Bulak, Ak-Chiy, Novovoznesenovka, Boz-Uchuk villages in Ak-Suu district, in Sary-Tologoi village in Tyup district, up to magnitude 2.5 — in Sary-Kamysh, Teplokluchenka, Chon-Tash, Baizak villages of Ak-Suu district and in Toktoyan, Ken-Suu, Kachybek, Otradnoye, Tasma, Aral villages of Tyup district.

According to preliminary information, no destructions and casualties were registered.