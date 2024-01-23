22:24
USD 89.31
EUR 97.27
RUB 1.01
English

Architect of Lenin district of Bishkek detained

Chief architect of Lenin district of Bishkek and head of the Economic Department of the State Cartography under the State Agency for Land Resources were detained for bribe extortion. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The chief architect through affiliated persons under the pretext of demolition of commercial objects systematically extorted $2,000-3,000 for each. He was detained together with the head of the State Cartography department while taking $1,000.

Investigation is carried out and the possible involvement of other officials in the corruption scheme is being established.
link: https://24.kg/english/284896/
views: 220
Print
Related
Three commanders of military unit suspected of beating soldiers
Three Kyrgyzstanis kidnap man in St. Petersburg and extort money
Organized crime group member detained in Osh city for extortion
Member of Butun Kyrgyzstan party sentenced for social media post
Activist Zarina Torokulova sentenced to five years for reposting
Searches of journalists' houses from several media outlets continue
Foreigner detained in Bishkek after stabbing his friend with scissors
Head of State Tax Service for Bazar-Korgon district detained for extortion
Supporters of Imamidin Tashov and Tilekmat Kurenov detained
SCNS detains Kyrgyzstani for posting provocative materials on social media
Popular
U.S. Department of State concerned by actions taken against media in Kyrgyzstan U.S. Department of State concerned by actions taken against media in Kyrgyzstan
Branches of Turkey’s banks are offered to be opened in Kyrgyzstan Branches of Turkey’s banks are offered to be opened in Kyrgyzstan
More than 500 anthrax foci detected in Kyrgyzstan More than 500 anthrax foci detected in Kyrgyzstan
Child's death in dental department: Health Minister meets with relatives Child's death in dental department: Health Minister meets with relatives
23 January, Tuesday
17:35
No reconciliation of parties in serious crimes: President signs law No reconciliation of parties in serious crimes: Preside...
17:26
Architect of Lenin district of Bishkek detained
15:02
National Center for Aquaculture and Fisheries Development to be created
14:50
Smuggling of 7 cars with fake license plates into Uzbekistan prevented
14:01
Shares of Eurasian Savings Bank transferred to National Investments Agency