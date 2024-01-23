Architect of Lenin district of Bishkek detained

Chief architect of Lenin district of Bishkek and head of the Economic Department of the State Cartography under the State Agency for Land Resources were detained for bribe extortion. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The chief architect through affiliated persons under the pretext of demolition of commercial objects systematically extorted $2,000-3,000 for each. He was detained together with the head of the State Cartography department while taking $1,000.

Investigation is carried out and the possible involvement of other officials in the corruption scheme is being established.