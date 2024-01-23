22:24
USD 89.31
EUR 97.27
RUB 1.01
English

Smuggling of 7 cars with fake license plates into Uzbekistan prevented

Seven vehicles heading from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan were detained at Dostuk checkpoint. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to the state committee, drivers of cars installed fake state license plates on the neutral territory of Dostuk checkpoint and prepared fake registration certificates for vehicles of the Kyrgyz Republic. Afterwards, they planned to travel to Uzbekistan not as transit vehicles, but as vehicles for which customs duties had already been paid and registered in Kyrgyzstan.

Measures are being taken to establish the circumstances of the production of fake vehicle registration certificates and license plates. Expertise was ordered.
link: https://24.kg/english/284873/
views: 249
Print
Related
Smuggling of medicines for 50 million soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Citizen of Uzbekistan tries to illegally take 80 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan
Smuggling of cargo worth 3 million soms from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan prevented
Smuggling of 15 tons of yogurt from Russia into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Smuggled goods worth 2 million soms detained at Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Russian citizen tries to take almost $70,000 out of Kyrgyzstan
Foreigner detained for smuggling almost 52 kilograms of gold bars
Smuggled goods seized near border with Tajikistan
Kyrgyzstani attempts to smuggle $20,900 across the border
Smuggling of gold jewelry prevented at Osh airport
Popular
U.S. Department of State concerned by actions taken against media in Kyrgyzstan U.S. Department of State concerned by actions taken against media in Kyrgyzstan
Branches of Turkey’s banks are offered to be opened in Kyrgyzstan Branches of Turkey’s banks are offered to be opened in Kyrgyzstan
More than 500 anthrax foci detected in Kyrgyzstan More than 500 anthrax foci detected in Kyrgyzstan
Child's death in dental department: Health Minister meets with relatives Child's death in dental department: Health Minister meets with relatives
23 January, Tuesday
17:35
No reconciliation of parties in serious crimes: President signs law No reconciliation of parties in serious crimes: Preside...
17:26
Architect of Lenin district of Bishkek detained
15:02
National Center for Aquaculture and Fisheries Development to be created
14:50
Smuggling of 7 cars with fake license plates into Uzbekistan prevented
14:01
Shares of Eurasian Savings Bank transferred to National Investments Agency