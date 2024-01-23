Smuggling of 7 cars with fake license plates into Uzbekistan prevented

Seven vehicles heading from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan were detained at Dostuk checkpoint. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to the state committee, drivers of cars installed fake state license plates on the neutral territory of Dostuk checkpoint and prepared fake registration certificates for vehicles of the Kyrgyz Republic. Afterwards, they planned to travel to Uzbekistan not as transit vehicles, but as vehicles for which customs duties had already been paid and registered in Kyrgyzstan.

Measures are being taken to establish the circumstances of the production of fake vehicle registration certificates and license plates. Expertise was ordered.