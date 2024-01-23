Appreciation of Russian ruble continues in Kyrgyzstan

Exchange rate of the Russian ruble is growing in Kyrgyzstan for the second day in a row.

Today it is bought for 1-1.01 soms and sold for 1.015-1.03 soms. The nominal exchange rate was set by the National Bank at 1.0112 soms (0.91 percent growth).

The euro, on the contrary, slightly depreciated. It is bought for 96.7-97 soms and sold for 97.6-98 soms. The official rate is 97.2736 soms (0.13 percent growth).

The dollar remains stable. The American currency is bought for 89.1-89.4 soms, sold for 89.65-89.72 soms. Its nominal rate is 89.3074 soms (0.01 percent drop).

Exchange rate of Kazakh tenge also remains almost unchanged. It is bought for 0.13-0.139 soms, sold for 0.2-0.207 soms with the official rate of 0.1991 soms (0.3 percent growth).