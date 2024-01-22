16:14
USD 89.32
EUR 97.15
RUB 1.00
English

Three commanders of military unit suspected of beating soldiers

Three commanders of the military unit of the Ministry of Defense of Kyrgyzstan are suspected of beating soldiers. The Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

Facts of violence on the part of responsible officials of one of the military units of the Ministry of Defense against soldiers were revealed during inspection.

A criminal case was initiated under Article 138 of the Criminal Code (beating and torture).

Three commanders of military units of the Ministry of Defense were taken into custody.

Investigative actions are being conducted and other responsible persons involved in the crime are being identified.
link: https://24.kg/english/284763/
views: 113
Print
Related
Member of Butun Kyrgyzstan party sentenced for social media post
Activist Zarina Torokulova sentenced to five years for reposting
Searches of journalists' houses from several media outlets continue
Foreigner detained in Bishkek after stabbing his friend with scissors
Head of State Tax Service for Bazar-Korgon district detained for extortion
Supporters of Imamidin Tashov and Tilekmat Kurenov detained
SCNS detains Kyrgyzstani for posting provocative materials on social media
Two men beat married couple in Issyk-Kul region
Vice President of Wrestling Federation again taken into custody
Wanted man detained in Osh city using video surveillance cameras
Popular
U.S. Department of State concerned by actions taken against media in Kyrgyzstan U.S. Department of State concerned by actions taken against media in Kyrgyzstan
Border guards of Kyrgyzstan detain citizen with fake Russian passport Border guards of Kyrgyzstan detain citizen with fake Russian passport
Son of ex-PM put on wanted list for laundering money of Kamchi Kolbaev Son of ex-PM put on wanted list for laundering money of Kamchi Kolbaev
Organized crime group member detained in Osh city for extortion Organized crime group member detained in Osh city for extortion
22 January, Monday
16:10
Almost 12,000 packs of counterfeit cigarettes seized on Alamedin market Almost 12,000 packs of counterfeit cigarettes seized o...
16:01
More than 500 Kyrgyzstanis get infected with measles since beginning of 2024
15:28
Three commanders of military unit suspected of beating soldiers
15:23
Military helicopter crash: One of injured transferred to National Hospital
15:09
Search for missing man resumed in Alamedin Gorge