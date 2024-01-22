Three commanders of military unit suspected of beating soldiers

Three commanders of the military unit of the Ministry of Defense of Kyrgyzstan are suspected of beating soldiers. The Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

Facts of violence on the part of responsible officials of one of the military units of the Ministry of Defense against soldiers were revealed during inspection.

A criminal case was initiated under Article 138 of the Criminal Code (beating and torture).

Three commanders of military units of the Ministry of Defense were taken into custody.

Investigative actions are being conducted and other responsible persons involved in the crime are being identified.