Activist Adilet Ali Myktybek detained over mass riots

Activist Adilet Ali Myktybek was detained within a criminal case on mass riots. The Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

A criminal case under article 278 «Mass riots» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic is being investigated. Police officers detained the activist and took him to the investigation department. An investigation is underway.

Adilet Ali Myktybek (known on social media under the nickname Adilet Baltabai) was again detained during a live broadcast on Facebook of a rally against the cash registers on May 30.

Earlier it was reported that he was detained on April 11, 2022 on suspicion of calls for mass riots, which were published on social media.
