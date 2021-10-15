Orhan Inandi says in court his statement taken under torture

Director of Sapat international educational institution Orhan Inandi revealed during a court hearing that a statement previously given to the police was false, because he had spoken under torture by security officers. The Turkish media outlet Boldmedya reports with reference to Demirören news agency.

According to its information, Orhan Inandi testified as a witness in the trial of Şükrü Yıldırır, who was detained as the «FETO Leader in Ankara».

In his testimony, Inandi, kidnapped from Kyrgyzstan by an employee of the National Intelligence Organization (Milli Istihbarat Teşkilatı), said that he had been tortured at the police station before trial. As noted, he still cannot use his right hand due to three fractures received during torture.

«I don’t recognize the defendant. I don’t remember what I said. I had given my statement under torture. I don’t remember the name. I consider FETÖ to be a faith-based movement. I don’t see it as a terrorist organization,» Inandi said.

According to Demirören, the court on Thursday ruled to release Yıldırır.

On July 5, 2021, the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on the air of the state TV channel TRT Haber that Orhan Inandi, one of the so-called top leaders of FETO, had been captured and taken to Turkey.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov four times with a request to help in search for her husband.

On July 6, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in an interview that the government would demand Inandi’s prompt return to Kyrgyzstan.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan submitted a diplomatic note to the Turkish Ambassador, Ahmet Sadik Dogan, asking Turkey to return Inandi to Kyrgyzstan.

The Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported that Orhan Inandi, director of Sapat, has dual citizenship.

He was taken into custody by the decision of Ankara court.