First Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Aliza Soltonbekova was relieved of her post. She told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov signed the corresponding order today. It is noted that she does not plan to work in government positions. «I was not offered another job,» she concluded.

Aliza Soltonbekova had been the First Deputy Minister of Health since February 2021.