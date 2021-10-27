19:56
COVID-19: Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines delivered to Kyrgyzstan

Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines have been delivered to Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

According to it, more than 250,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine were received as part of the global COVAX initiative. Pfizer vaccine is the third shipment of COVID-19 vaccines delivered through the initiative. They are donated by the US government.

«The United States donates these vaccines and financially supports the vaccination campaign of the Kyrgyz government so that everyone can get a safe and effective vaccine,» Charge d’Affaires ad interim of the United States Sonata Coulter said.

Kyrgyzstan received 111,600 doses of Sinopharm vaccine and 43,800 vials of special diluents for vaccines through COVAX. At least 293,200 special syringes were delivered to the country earlier.
