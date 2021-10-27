16:51
Head of Leilek Almazbek Rakhmankulov fired for lobbying party interests

Head of Leilek district Almazbek Rakhmankulov was relieved of his post. Head of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov announced at a meeting of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, the head of the district was dismissed, and the mayor of Isfana was reprimanded.

«Anyone who interferes in the elections will be punished. Law enforcement officers will get a reward for revealing bribery of voters,» Akylbek Japarov said.

On October 23, the President Sadyr Japarov said at a press conference that a head of one of the districts would be fired for lobbying the interests of a party.

According to own sources of 24.kg news agency, Almazbek Rakhmankulov worked for Ishenim party and one of the candidates in a single-mandate constituency.
