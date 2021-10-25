Kyrgyzstanis to participate in U23 World Wrestling Championship in Serbia

The national wrestling team of Kyrgyzstan will participate in the World Championship for athletes under 23, which will be held on November 1-7 in Belgrade (Serbia). The Wrestling Federation of Kyrgyzstan reported on social media.
The women’s wrestling team of Kyrgyzstan includes:
- Medet kyzy Aiperi,
- Nazira Marsbek kyzy.
The Greco-Roman wrestling team:
- Akyikat Kulzhigit uulu,
- Nurmukhammed Abdullaev,
- Marlen Asikeev,
- Iygilik Satymkul uulu,
- Akylbek Talantbekov,
- Beksultan Nazarbaev,
- Azat Salidinov,
- Daniyar Sherimbekov.
The freestyle wrestling team:
- Bekbolot Myrzanazar uulu,
- Taiyrbek Zhumashbek uulu,
- Aibek Toktogul uulu,
- Ernazar Akmataliev,
- Mukhammad Abdullaev,
- Nurtilek Karypbaev.