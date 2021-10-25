17:04
USD 84.79
EUR 98.70
RUB 1.20
English

Kyrgyzstanis to participate in U23 World Wrestling Championship in Serbia

The national wrestling team of Kyrgyzstan will participate in the World Championship for athletes under 23, which will be held on November 1-7 in Belgrade (Serbia). The Wrestling Federation of Kyrgyzstan reported on social media.

The women’s wrestling team of Kyrgyzstan includes:

  • Medet kyzy Aiperi,
  • Nazira Marsbek kyzy.

The Greco-Roman wrestling team:

  • Akyikat Kulzhigit uulu,
  • Nurmukhammed Abdullaev,
  • Marlen Asikeev,
  • Iygilik Satymkul uulu,
  • Akylbek Talantbekov,
  • Beksultan Nazarbaev,
  • Azat Salidinov,
  • Daniyar Sherimbekov.

The freestyle wrestling team:

  • Bekbolot Myrzanazar uulu,
  • Taiyrbek Zhumashbek uulu,
  • Aibek Toktogul uulu,
  • Ernazar Akmataliev,
  • Mukhammad Abdullaev,
  • Nurtilek Karypbaev.
link: https://24.kg/english/211557/
views: 122
Print
Related
Aiperi Medet kyzy to participate in World Wrestling Championship in Serbia
Chynarbek Izabekov defeats wrestler from Iran at Veterans World Championship
Kyrgyzstani wins gold at Veterans World Wrestling Championship
Kyrgyzstani Meerim Zhumanazarova takes second place in UWW ranking
National wrestling team of Kyrgyzstan takes 5th place at World Championship
Wrestler Zholaman Sharshenbekov reaches final of World Wrestling Championship
Sadyr Japarov congratulates athletes on medals at World Wrestling Championship
Meerim Zhumanazarova gives interview after World Wrestling Championship
World Wrestling Championship: Video of medal fights of Kyrgyz wrestlers
Women's wrestling team of Kyrgyzstan takes 6th place at World Championship
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s NGOs are overly politicized, Sadyr Japarov believes Kyrgyzstan’s NGOs are overly politicized, Sadyr Japarov believes
Four men kidnap girl in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan Four men kidnap girl in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov to hold press conference for media President Sadyr Japarov to hold press conference for media
COVID-19: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan expects up to 300 new cases daily COVID-19: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan expects up to 300 new cases daily
25 October, Monday
16:43
Powerlifter Ruslan Sakhbetov wins gold and two silver medals in Kazakhstan Powerlifter Ruslan Sakhbetov wins gold and two silver m...
16:30
Kumtor developments: Court denies motion for appeal as of right of Kyrgyzstan
15:48
Kyrgyzstanis to participate in U23 World Wrestling Championship in Serbia
15:41
Two residential areas of Bishkek to have no water tomorrow
15:30
New First Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce appointed in Kyrgyzstan