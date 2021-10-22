Kyrgyzstan opens border for students from Tajikistan

Kyrgyzstan opened its border for students from Tajikistan. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Edil Baisalov, wrote about it on Twitter.

«One of the first decisions of the new Cabinet was the opening of the border for students from Tajikistan studying at our higher education institutions — the most solid bridge of friendship and mutual understanding between our fraternal peoples,» the official said.

In May 2021, after a border conflict, Kyrgyzstan unilaterally closed the border with Tajikistan. Entry of Tajik students studying at universities of the Kyrgyz Republic into the country was also banned.