Elections 2021: CEC accredits 50 international observers

The Central Commission for Elections and Referenda of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) has accredited 50 international observers.
According to the press service of the CEC, 50 international observers are accredited, representing:
- Election authorities of:
— Ukraine — 2;
— Moldova — 2.
- International organizations:
— Representative office of the Hanns Seidel Foundation in the Kyrgyz Republic — 1;
— OSCE / ODIHR mission — 39;
— Mission of the CIS — 6.
Elections are scheduled for November 28 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 54 deputies of the Parliament are elected according to a proportional system (from open lists of candidates of political parties) in single electoral districts, 36 deputies are elected according to the majoritarian system in single-mandate constituencies.