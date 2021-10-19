COVID-19 incidence among children decreases in Bishkek

Infection of children with COVID-19 has decreased. The Deputy Chief Physician for Clinical Work of the City Children’s Clinical Hospital of Emergency Medical Care Zhamilya Anakeeva told at a press conference.

She noted that it is almost impossible for a non-specialist to distinguish the symptoms of ARVI and coronavirus.

«We cannot ask a baby about such symptoms as loss of taste and smell. COVID-19 is the same respiratory infection. We place children, who have suspected coronavirus, in the red zone, take a PCR test. I would like to note that there have been no positive test results over the past two months. If about 300 patients were registered in a year, then there has not been a single case since September,» Zhamilya Anakeeva said.