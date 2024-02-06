Kyrgyzstan’s teenagers left without care brought from Moscow

Five minor citizens of Kyrgyzstan, left without parental care or legal representatives, were transported from Moscow to Bishkek. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The children were kept in a temporary detention center for juvenile offenders of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in Moscow.

Work was carried out with the arrived teenagers to find out more about the living conditions and upbringing in the family, and the reasons for stay in the territory of another state. They will be handed over to close relatives.