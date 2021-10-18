2,470 injured, 45 killed in traffic accidents in Bishkek since beginning of 2021

At least 2,470 people have been injured in traffic accidents in Bishkek from January to mid-October 2021. The Department of the Patrol Police Service of the capital reported.

According to it, a total of 1,932 traffic accidents were registered, 45 Kyrgyzstanis were killed in them.

Approximately 90 percent of the accidents occur due to non-observance of traffic rules by drivers. The results of a special survey showed that many of them can not name the year when they received their driver’s license, the name of the driving school and the teacher.

«This means that the driver did not complete full-time training to obtain a driver’s license and did not acquire enough knowledge. Many are also distracted by the phone, music or drive drunk,» the statement says.