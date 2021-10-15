SCNS detains relative of ex-head of Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan

Officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained a relative of the former head of the Ministry of Health. Press center of the state committee reported.

Within the framework of pre-trial proceedings, new facts of corruption by officials of the Ministry of Health, as well as pharmaceutical companies, have been disclosed.

The SCNS received irrefutable evidence of the involvement of one of the relatives of the former Minister of Health and Social Development in lobbying the interests of pharmaceutical companies by bribing officials of the ministry for illegal acceleration of the process of registration and re-registration of medicines at the Department of Medicines Provision.

The Pervomaiski District Court chose for the man a preventive measure in the form of detention in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security until the end of the investigation.

Own sources informed 24.kg news agency that this is a relative of the former head of the Ministry of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev.