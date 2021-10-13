13:21
Indicative balance for duty-free supplies of fuel from Russia signed

A protocol was signed the day before in Moscow on amending the agreement between the governments of Kyrgyzstan and Russia on cooperation in the supply of oil and oil products. The Ministry of Energy and Industry reported.

In addition, the indicative balance for 2021 was adjusted and the balance for oil and oil products for 2022 was approved.

Earlier, it was possible to import 460,000 tons of gasoline and 485,000 tons of diesel fuel from Russia to Kyrgyzstan duty-free. According to the new indicative balance, the amount was increased. At least 650,000 tons of gasoline and 550,000 tons of diesel fuel will be transported without customs duties.
