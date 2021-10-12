16:24
Kyrgyzstani Meerim Zhumanazarova takes second place in UWW ranking

Kyrgyzstani Meerim Zhumanazarova took the second place in the United World Wrestling ranking.

The updated ranking is based on the results of the World Championship, which was held in Oslo (Norway). It is noted that the athlete from the USA Tamyra Mariama Mensah Stock (123 points) takes the first place in the list of up to 68 kilograms, the second is Meerim Zhumanazarova — 114 points, the third is Blessing Oborududu from Nigeria — 90 points.

Earlier, the President Sadyr Japarov congratulated athletes Aisuluu Tynybekova, Meerim Zhumanazarova and Aiperi Medet kyzy on winning medals at the World Wrestling Championship. In the final, Meerim Zhumanazarova defeated Rin Miyaji from Japan.

The national freestyle wrestling team of the Kyrgyz Republic took the 11th place at the World Championship.

The national women’s wrestling team of Kyrgyzstan took the sixth place at the World Championship in Oslo.
