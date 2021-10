The national team of Kyrgyzstan took the 5th place in the medal standings of the World Wrestling Championship.

The national team won two medals of each value.

Athletes from Iran took the 1st place — they have seven gold medals, the USA and Japan — five, Russia — four.

The competition was held from October 2 to October 10 in Oslo (Norway).

In the weight category up to 60 kilograms, Greco-Roman wrestler Zholaman Sharshenbekov won a silver medal.