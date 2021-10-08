Police officers shoot and kill 27-year-old Kyrgyzstani in USA

Police officers shot and killed a 27-year-old Kyrgyzstani in the USA. Eyewitnesses report on social media.

According to them, the man worked at a truck company in the state of Pennsylvania. He was not paid $3,000 after dismissal.

«He hijacked a truck. Employees of the company reported to the police that a Kyrgyz man attacked and stole a vehicle. The truck was found on one of the parking lots. The driver rammed into a police car, then shooting began. The Kyrgyzstani was killed,» eyewitnesses told 24.kg news agency.