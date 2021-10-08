Illegal import of 102 tons of products from Kyrgyzstan into Russia prevented

Illegal import of 537 tons of products from Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan into Russia has been prevented for 2 weeks. The department of Rosselkhoznadzor for Orenburg Oblast of Russia reported.

At least 28 attempts to illegally import quarantineable products of high phytosanitary risk into Russia were suppressed. Dried apples and fresh bell peppers with invalid phytosanitary certificates (102.8 tons) were brought from Kyrgyzstan, vegetables, dried fruits and rice (434.94 tons) were brought from Kazakhstan.

The import of quarantineable products was prohibited. The perpetrators were brought to administrative liability.