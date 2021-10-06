09:37
USD 84.80
EUR 98.36
RUB 1.17
English

Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold medal at World Wrestling Championship

Aisuluu Tynybekova defeated Kayla Colleen Kiyoko Miracle from the USA in the weight category up to 62 kilograms in the finals of the World Wrestling Championship.

Aisuluu Tynybekova became a two-time world champion.

Previously, she defeated Veronica Ivanova from Belarus, Nonoka Ozaki from Japan and Ilona Prokopevnyuk from Ukraine.

The day before, wrestler from Kyrgyzstan Alibek Osmonov won a bronze medal, and Ernazar Akmataliev won a silver medal at the World Championship.

Aiperi Medet kyzy will compete for a bronze medal today.

The World Wrestling Championship is taking place in Oslo (Norway).
link: https://24.kg/english/209431/
views: 78
Print
Related
Wrestler from Kyrgyzstan Alibek Osmonov wins bronze medal at World Championship
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins first fight at World Wrestling Championship
Wrestler Ernazar Akmataliev wins first fight at World Championship
UWW releases video of Aisuluu Tynybekova’s workout
State Language Day: Aisuluu Tynybekova addresses Kyrgyzstanis
National team of Kyrgyzstan to participate in World Wrestling Championships 2021
Kyrgyzstanis win two medals at Greco-Roman wrestling tournament in Novosibirsk
Aisuluu Tynybekova thanks national team for T-shirts with Olympians
Little athlete from Talas to talk with Aisuluu Tynybekova
Akzhol Makhmudov asks authorities to create conditions for athletes
Popular
Kumtor developments: Scott Perry initiates negotiations with Kyrgyz officials Kumtor developments: Scott Perry initiates negotiations with Kyrgyz officials
Kyrgyzstan to supply gold, dried fruits and resin to India Kyrgyzstan to supply gold, dried fruits and resin to India
Sadyr Japarov approves state policy in religious sphere for 2021-2026 Sadyr Japarov approves state policy in religious sphere for 2021-2026
Citizen of China detained in Bishkek for crime committed in Kazakhstan Citizen of China detained in Bishkek for crime committed in Kazakhstan
6 October, Wednesday
09:16
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold medal at World Wrestling Championship Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold medal at World Wrestling C...
5 October, Tuesday
17:49
Citizen of Kazakhstan detained in Kyrgyzstan
17:40
Kyrgyzstan approves new charge rates for retention of licenses for subsoil use
16:49
Two drug dealers detained in Jalal-Abad region
16:40
Sadyr Japarov presents apartment to parents of killed during October 2020 events
16:11
Embassy of Kyrgyzstan opened in Hungary