Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold medal at World Wrestling Championship

Aisuluu Tynybekova defeated Kayla Colleen Kiyoko Miracle from the USA in the weight category up to 62 kilograms in the finals of the World Wrestling Championship.

Aisuluu Tynybekova became a two-time world champion.

Previously, she defeated Veronica Ivanova from Belarus, Nonoka Ozaki from Japan and Ilona Prokopevnyuk from Ukraine.

The day before, wrestler from Kyrgyzstan Alibek Osmonov won a bronze medal, and Ernazar Akmataliev won a silver medal at the World Championship.

Aiperi Medet kyzy will compete for a bronze medal today.

The World Wrestling Championship is taking place in Oslo (Norway).