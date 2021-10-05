15:13
Fuel to rise in price in Kyrgyzstan again

Fuel prices are expected to rise by mid-October in the country. President of the Association of Oil Traders of Kyrgyzstan Kanat Eshatov announced today at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

According to him, at the current selling prices, gasoline prices are expected to rise in the next two weeks by about 1.5 soms, and diesel fuel — by about a som.

The forecast has not yet been given for the second half of October. It will be after the selling prices are announced. At the same time, Kanat Eshatov noted that in order to stabilize the situation on the fuel market, oil traders had reduced their costs as much as possible. The margin has not exceeded one percent this year. In addition, the companies took risks and purchased large quantities of fuel and lubricants with a two-month reserve. Thanks to this, there were no sharp and large price spikes in the fuel market.

«The global trend of price increase continues. Two Russian oil refineries are undergoing repairs. At the same time, up to 80 percent of their products went to Central Asia. We will work with other refineries, but the prices are higher there. A scenario is being realized in our country, when the cost at gas stations also grows following the selling prices at refineries,» Kanat Eshatov concluded.
