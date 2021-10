A Honda Stepwgn car got into traffic accident. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The driver of Honda Stepwgn lost control of the vehicle and the car drove off the road on the 262nd kilometer of Osh — Bishkek highway in Toktogul district. There were seven people in it.

Rescuers pulled the victims out of the car and handed them over to ambulance workers.