Humanitarian cargo delivered to Afghanistan from Kyrgyzstan

On behalf of the President Sadyr Japarov, a delegation of Kyrgyzstan headed by the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Taalatbek Masadykov delivered a humanitarian aid cargo to Kabul. Presidential press service reported.

The humanitarian cargo was handed over to the Acting First Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

Taalatbek Masadykov had a detailed conversation with the Mullah Abdula Ghani Baradar, during which the parties discussed the political situation in Afghanistan and exchanged views on security issues in the country and the region as a whole. Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar thanked the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and the people of the country for helping the people of Afghanistan.

He noted the needs of Afghanistan, since the humanitarian assistance promised by the international community has not yet arrived, and the country’s financial accounts are still frozen.

Abdul Ghani Baradar stressed that it is important for the Taliban to establish peace in the country and engage in economic development to improve the lives of the people.

In addition, Taalatbek Masadykov held a protocol meeting with the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi.

On August 15, the radical Taliban movement announced establishment of full control over the entire territory of Afghanistan.