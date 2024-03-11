16:55
English

Trade House of Kyrgyzstan to be opened in Kabul

The Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce of Afghanistan, Nooruddin Azizi, met with Daniyar Zholchiev, the representative of Kyrgyzstan in Kabul, to discuss expanding trade relations between the two countries. Bakhtar news agency reported.

As noted, during the meeting, the sides focused on initiating business activities for a Trade House of Kyrgyzstan in Afghanistan. Additionally, discussions were held regarding investments in mining sectors, power generation, high-voltage energy transmission cables, and various other trade-related matters.

The Acting Minister emphasized the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s strategy for enhancing economic relations with other countries and suggested sharing a list of products and productions to discuss according to the needs of each country.

The Kyrgyzstan’s representative expressed Bishkek’s keen interest in strengthening trade ties with Afghanistan and expressed optimism that the establishment of the Trade House of Kyrgyzstan would further boost these connections.
