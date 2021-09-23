U.S. plans to develop trade ties with Kyrgyzstan

Deputy Assistant USTR for South and Central Asian Affairs Zeba Reyazuddin and Laura Buffo, Deputy Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), presented an overview of the Generalized System of Preferences for Kyrgyz entrepreneurs and officials. The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan reports.

The GSP program contributes to economic growth by providing a wide range of member countries, including the Kyrgyz Republic, with a preferential duty-free regime for more than 3,500 items of goods.

U.S. Charge d’Affaires ad interim to the Kyrgyz Republic Sonata Coulter stressed the U.S. commitment to development of trade ties between the U.S. and Kyrgyzstan.

«We would like the Kyrgyz economy to flourish. Sharing knowledge about the tools available to support local entrepreneurs is essential in helping your exports reach major overseas markets such as the United States of America,» she said.

The U.S. Trade Representative told how Kyrgyz businesses can identify suitable products under the GSP, gain expanded access to the U.S. market, and formalize duty-free status for a range of goods exported to the U.S. The webinar was attended by business leaders from Kyrgyzstan and officials from various government ministries and departments.

The GSP program is one of the important ways for Kyrgyz companies to establish mutually beneficial commercial relationships with the United States. As it was noted in the presentation by the U.S. Trade Representative, increased participation in the GSP program could save Kyrgyz exporters thousands of dollars in duties, in addition to increasing U.S. demand for imports from the Kyrgyz Republic.