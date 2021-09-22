14:40
USD 84.80
EUR 99.50
RUB 1.16
English

Gasoline prices in Kyrgyzstan higher than in Russia

As of September 20, the average cost of gasoline in Kyrgyzstan is higher than in Russia. The State Agency for Antimonopoly Regulation provided such data.

Gasoline AI 92 costs 53.9 soms in the Russian Federation, and it is 3.6 soms more expensive — 57.5 soms — in Kyrgyzstan. AI 95 is sold at Russian gas stations for 59.6 soms, and in the Kyrgyz Republic — for 62 soms. Only diesel fuel is cheaper than in Russia — 51.7 soms. The average price for diesel fuel is 58.7 soms in the Russian Federation.

«Russia uses a damping mechanism that helps regulate the fuel market. If the export prices for gasoline and diesel fuel are higher than the conditional domestic prices, the state will compensate producers for a part of this difference. Otherwise, oil companies transfer the difference to the budget. Experts note that this helps to curb the rise in prices in the domestic market,» the state agency said.

Earlier, the Union of Oil Traders warned that an export customs duty of $19.3 per tonne is applied since September when making an order for gasoline from Russian oil refineries.
link: https://24.kg/english/207976/
views: 80
Print
Related
Association of Oil Traders: Duty-free gasoline to be enough until October
Cabinet of Ministers in talks with Russia to increase duty-free supplies of fuel
Fuel price grows by almost 1 som for week in Kyrgyzstan
Gasoline could rise in price by almost two soms in Kyrgyzstan
Fuel prices grow by 2-2.8 soms for month in Kyrgyzstan
Fuel prices could grow by 6-10 percent during the month in Kyrgyzstan
Gasoline prices rise sharply in Kyrgyzstan
Consumption of diesel decreases after ban on export of fuel and lubricants
Prices for AI 92 gasoline grow by 1-1.5 soms in June in Kyrgyzstan
Fuel supplies from Russia: Kyrgyzstan asks to increase duty-free import
Popular
Kyrgyzstani illegally mines cryptocurrency at mining farm Kyrgyzstani illegally mines cryptocurrency at mining farm
Pediatric Oncology and Oncohematology Department opened in Bishkek Pediatric Oncology and Oncohematology Department opened in Bishkek
COVID-19: Schools in 6 countries around the world still completely closed COVID-19: Schools in 6 countries around the world still completely closed
Russia launches production of AstraZeneca vaccine for export Russia launches production of AstraZeneca vaccine for export
22 September, Wednesday
14:32
UN General Assembly President invited to Kyrgyzstan UN General Assembly President invited to Kyrgyzstan
14:14
Gasoline prices in Kyrgyzstan higher than in Russia
12:49
Budget deficit in Kyrgyzstan to reach 9 billion soms in 2022
12:39
Emergency Minister urges to make Kyrgyzstan full member of IAEA
12:23
Women's Business Forum results in signing of agreements for $10.3 million