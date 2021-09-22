13:09
Women's Business Forum results in signing of agreements for $10.3 million

At least 11 agreements have been signed for $10,320,000 for one day of the Women’s Business Forum. The Chairwoman of the Senate of Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbaeva said, speaking at the official closing of the forum.

According to her, the presidents of the two countries support women’s entrepreneurship and are ready to assist in its development.

«We managed to do so much in one day, imagine how much we could do, if we had more time. Therefore, we decided that today’s forum will become regular. We will invite all of you to Uzbekistan next year, and we will return to Kyrgyzstan in a year. It will be a constantly working platform,» the Chairwoman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan said.

In particular, an agreement was signed between SPZ-Bearings and Kyrgyz Wind System OJSC for the supply of bearings to Kyrgyzstan. The contract was signed for a year, its amount is $ 2 million. Hyundai Elevators Kyrgyzstan, within the framework of the agreements reached with Tashpulat Stroy Invest LLC, will supply elevator equipment to Uzbekistan for $1 million, and Tashpulat Stroy Invest LLC will export construction materials to the Kyrgyz Republic for the same amount. A mental arithmetic school of the Academy of Growth network, a popular network in the Kyrgyz Republic, will soon be opened in Samarkand region. A preliminary agreement was reached on the construction of a cottage resort on the shore of Issyk-Kul lake. Tashpulat Stroy Invest LLC could become an investor.
