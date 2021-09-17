11:46
Russia donates 15 cars, 2 minibuses to Ministry of Internal Affairs

Russia handed over 15 Chevrolet Cobalt cars and two minibuses to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the ministry reported.

The handing over ceremony took place the day before.

The new cars are intended to strengthen the technological infrastructure of the State Service on Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and will help in solving other types of crimes.

In total, 15 Chevrolet Cobalt vehicles and two Gazelle NEXT minibuses have been handed over.

The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Oktyabr Urmambetov thanked the representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for their close cooperation and support.
