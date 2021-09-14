Vladimir Putin not to come to Dushanbe

President of Russia Vladimir Putin will not come to Dushanbe. He will participate in the CSTO and SCO summits via video link. The Russian President announced it in a telephone conversation with Emomali Rahmon. The Kremlin press service reported.

Vladimir Putin said that in connection with detected cases of coronavirus in his environment, he must observe self-isolation regime for a certain period of time.

Related news President of Kyrgyzstan to visit Dushanbe

«The President of Russia will take part in the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council scheduled for this week in Dushanbe, a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and a joint meeting of the Heads of State of the CSTO and SCO member states via video link,» the press service noted.

Dushanbe will host a regular session of the CSTO Collective Security Council under the chairmanship of Tajikistan on September 16. The heads of state will exchange views on topical issues of international and regional security and the main results of the organization’s activities in the intersessional period, as well as hear information on the priority areas of activity during the upcoming chairmanship of Armenia. Signing of the final declaration is expected, as well as 13 documents regulating the issues of the organization’s activities.

A regular meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO member states will take place on September 17. The agenda of the SCO summit includes such issues as the main results of the organization’s activities for 20 years, the state and prospects of multilateral cooperation within the SCO, joint steps to overcome the consequences of the pandemic, as well as topical issues of regional and international cooperation. Following the meeting, it is planned to adopt a jubilee declaration on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the SCO, as well as to sign more than 30 documents related to the life of the organization, including a decision on the appointment of a new SCO Secretary General.