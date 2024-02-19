Sadyr Japarov to have bilateral meeting with Vladimir Putin in Tatarstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, at the invitation of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation on February 20-21. The head of the Foreign Policy Department of the administration of the head of state, Muratbek Azymbakiev, reported.

«Sadyr Japarov will take part in the official opening ceremony of the international multi-sport tournament Games of the Future in Kazan. Bilateral meetings with Vladimir Putin and the head of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov will take place on the sidelines of the event,» he said.

It is expected that the parties will discuss current issues of Kyrgyzstan — Russia cooperation, including in the trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and investment spheres.