Putin thanks Sadyr Japarov for his attention to Russian language development

The President of Kyrgyzstan held talks with the leader of Russia during his working visit to Kazan.

Vladimir Putin noted that relations between the two countries are developing successfully in all directions in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance. He thanked Sadyr Japarov for his attention to the development of the Russian language in the Kyrgyz Republic.

In turn, Sadyr Japarov stressed the uniqueness of the multisport tournament Games of the Future and its potential to win the hearts of fans of this sport around the world.

Noting the high dynamics of cooperation between the two countries after Vladimir Putin’s official visit to Kyrgyzstan in October 2023, Sadyr Japarov expressed gratitude to Russia for its constant assistance and support.

The President of Kyrgyzstan invited the government delegation of Russia to participate in the celebrations on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Oblast at the state level, which will take place in the fall in the Kyrgyz Republic.

In conclusion, the parties confirmed mutual commitment to deepening Kyrgyzstan — Russia relations.
link: https://24.kg/english/287403/
views: 190
