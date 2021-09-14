President of Kyrgyzstan to visit Dushanbe

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will pay a working visit to Dushanbe on September 15-17. The head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Executive Office Jeenbek Kulubaev reported.

According to him, the President will attend a session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

«Sadyr Japarov will take part in a joint meeting of the heads of delegations of the SCO and CSTO member states on the situation in Afghanistan, as well as bilateral meetings will be held on the sidelines of the summits. At the same time, we would like to note that Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to cooperation within the framework of these multilateral platforms. Participation of the Kyrgyz Republic in the CSTO and the SCO is one of the priority directions in the country’s foreign policy,» Jeenbek Kulubaev said.

Dushanbe will host a regular session of the CSTO Collective Security Council under the chairmanship of Tajikistan on September 16. The heads of state will exchange views on topical issues of international and regional security and the main results of the organization’s activities in the intersessional period, as well as hear information on the priority areas of activity during the upcoming chairmanship of Armenia. Signing of the final declaration is expected, as well as 13 documents regulating the issues of the organization’s activities.

A regular meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO member states will take place on September 17. The agenda of the SCO summit includes such issues as the main results of the organization’s activities for 20 years, the state and prospects of multilateral cooperation within the SCO, joint steps to overcome the consequences of the pandemic, as well as topical issues of regional and international cooperation. Following the meeting, it is planned to adopt a jubilee declaration on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the SCO, as well as to sign more than 30 documents related to the life of the organization, including a decision on the appointment of a new SCO Secretary General.