CSTO exercises to be held in Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan in 2024

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) exercises will take place in Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan this year. The organization’s Telegram channel reports.

The CSTO will hold several joint training events in 2024 in Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan, on the territory of which Indestructible Brotherhood 2024 exercises will take place, Andrey Serdyukov, Chief of the CSTO Joint Headquarters said.

«This year, among the main activities of joint training, it is planned to conduct in September-October in the Central Asian region of collective security on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic a command and staff exercise with the collective rapid reaction forces of the CSTO Interaction-2024, a special exercise with the forces and means of intelligence Search-2024 and a special exercise with forces and means of logistics support for the CSTO troops Echelon-2024,» he said.

According to Andrei Serdyukov, Tajikistan will also host exercises with units of the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces of the Central Asian Region Rubezh-2024.

«During the active phases of the exercises, it is planned that representatives of countries that are not members of the CSTO, international organizations, and the military-diplomatic corps accredited in the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan will participate as observers,» he added.
