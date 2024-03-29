CSTO ready to begin exercises in three countries

The CSTO Rubezh exercises are planned to be held on the territory of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Asia-Today reports, citing an interview of the CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov to the National Defense magazine.

According to him, seven exercises are planned for this year.

«Strategic command and staff training of the joint headquarters, the secretariat and interested ministries and departments of the CSTO member states, command and staff exercises «Interaction», «Indestructible Brotherhood», special exercises «Search», «Echelon», «Rock», «Cobalt» are planned,» Tasmagambetov told.

He added that a plan for joint training of command and control bodies and formations of forces and means of the collective security system for 2024 has already been developed and approved.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization includes Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia, Armenia and Belarus.