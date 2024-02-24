15:24
USD 89.43
EUR 97.22
RUB 0.97
English

Nikol Pashinyan announces suspension of Armenia's participation in CSTO

Armenia suspends its participation in the CSTO. The country’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced.

Armenia’s participation in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is frozen, he said.

«The Collective Security Treaty regarding Armenia has not been implemented, especially in 2021-2022, and this could not go unnoticed,» Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with France 24 TV channel.

According to him, Yerevan will observe further developments. The head of the Armenian government emphasized that the issue of keeping the Russian military base in Armenia is not on the agenda.

In early February, he accused the CSTO of leaving Armenia alone with problems at a crucial moment. In September 2023, Nikol Pashinyan spoke about the ineffectiveness of the CSTO in ensuring security. This happened after Azerbaijan announced the beginning of «anti-terrorist measures of local character» in Nagorno-Karabakh on September 19. On September 20, the Nagorno-Karabakh authorities actually capitulated. They decided on a ceasefire and disarmament.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is a military-political alliance created by the CIS states to stabilize the situation in partner countries in case of emergency. Six states are members of the CSTO: Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia and Tajikistan. Serbia and the Union State are in the status of observers. Until 1999, Georgia, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan also participated in the treaty, but they decided not to extend the partnership. Uzbekistan temporarily returned to the CSTO in 2006-2012.
link: https://24.kg/english/287523/
views: 120
Print
Related
CSTO is a guarantor of security and defense of Kyrgyzstan - Marat Imankulov
CSTO exercises to be held in Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan in 2024
CSTO Deputy Secretary General Masadykov assigned with peacekeeping issues
Armenia plans to have military attaché in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan ratifies protocol on peacekeeping activities of CSTO
Taalatbek Masadykov appointed Deputy Secretary General of CSTO
Unified air defense system of CSTO has actually been created - Sergei Shoigu
Taalatbek Masadykov proposed for post of CSTO Deputy Secretary General
President Sadyr Japarov leaves for Minsk
CSTO exercises 2024 to be held with focus on Central Asian region
Popular
More than 750,000 children in republic are educated in Kyrgyz language More than 750,000 children in republic are educated in Kyrgyz language
Ex-deputy head of Customs Service Zamirbek Karashev released from custody Ex-deputy head of Customs Service Zamirbek Karashev released from custody
Uzbekistan to spend $500 million to increase gas imports from Russia Uzbekistan to spend $500 million to increase gas imports from Russia
Weather alert: Snow avalanches expected on roads of Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Snow avalanches expected on roads of Kyrgyzstan
24 February, Saturday
15:03
Kazarman - Aktalchat road section closed for traffic Kazarman - Aktalchat road section closed for traffic
14:55
Another company from Kyrgyzstan included in U.S. sanctions list
14:45
U.S. Embassy in Bishkek lights up its building in colors of Ukraine flag
14:36
Digital Development Ministry proposes to create new state institution
14:27
Nikol Pashinyan announces suspension of Armenia's participation in CSTO