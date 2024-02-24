Nikol Pashinyan announces suspension of Armenia's participation in CSTO

Armenia suspends its participation in the CSTO. The country’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced.

Armenia’s participation in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is frozen, he said.

«The Collective Security Treaty regarding Armenia has not been implemented, especially in 2021-2022, and this could not go unnoticed,» Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with France 24 TV channel.

According to him, Yerevan will observe further developments. The head of the Armenian government emphasized that the issue of keeping the Russian military base in Armenia is not on the agenda.

In early February, he accused the CSTO of leaving Armenia alone with problems at a crucial moment. In September 2023, Nikol Pashinyan spoke about the ineffectiveness of the CSTO in ensuring security. This happened after Azerbaijan announced the beginning of «anti-terrorist measures of local character» in Nagorno-Karabakh on September 19. On September 20, the Nagorno-Karabakh authorities actually capitulated. They decided on a ceasefire and disarmament.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is a military-political alliance created by the CIS states to stabilize the situation in partner countries in case of emergency. Six states are members of the CSTO: Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia and Tajikistan. Serbia and the Union State are in the status of observers. Until 1999, Georgia, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan also participated in the treaty, but they decided not to extend the partnership. Uzbekistan temporarily returned to the CSTO in 2006-2012.