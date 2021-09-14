15:26
Moratorium on expulsion of foreigners from Russia to lose effect on September 30

Moratorium on the expulsion of foreigners from Russia will lose effect on September 30. The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation reported.

According to the Decree of the President of Russia on temporary measures to settle the legal status of foreign citizens and stateless persons in the Russian Federation during the period of overcoming the consequences of the spread of a new coronavirus infection, the period when no decisions on:

— administrative expulsion from the Russian Federation;

— deportation from the Russian Federation;

— undesirability of stay (residence) in the Russian Federation;

— reduction of the period of temporary stay in the Russian Federation are made in relation to foreigners expires on September 30, 2021.

It is stressed that since September 30, the territorial bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia stop accepting applications from foreign citizens who stay in the country illegally, explaining the reasons for the lack of registration on the territory of the Russian Federation.

In this regard, the embassy convincingly asks the Kyrgyzstanis to legalize their stay in the Russian Federation and complete all the necessary procedures before the specified time (migration registration, conclusion of an employment contract, registration).
