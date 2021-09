Director of Unaa state institution under the Ministry of Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan, Turusbek Tumonbaev, has been relieved of his post. The corresponding order was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov.

Turusbek Tumonbaev is the co-father-in-law of the country’s President Sadyr Japarov. He was appointed to the post in October 2020.