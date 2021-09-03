16:24
English

Vice Mayor of Bishkek Azamat Sagyndyk uulu relieved of post

Vice Mayor of Bishkek Azamat Sagyndyk uulu has been relieved of his post. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The mayor of Bishkek, Aibek Dzhunushaliev, signed the relevant order.

Azamat Sagyndyk uulu was in charge of land issues and issues of urban planning and architecture.

In July, the former vice mayor Azamat Sagyndyk uulu was detained by the State Committee for National Security in the framework of a criminal case on the fact of extortion of a bribe by an employee of the City Hall. She received money from the owner of a cafe in the amount of $ 9,000 for making changes to the project for the reconstruction of Tugolbai Ata Street, providing for preservation of the commercial facility, located along the road that is being repaired at the expense of a Chinese grant.

Those arrested for the bribe testified to involvement of the vice mayor of the capital in the crime.
link: https://24.kg/english/205983/
