Aisuluu Tynybekova thanks national team for T-shirts with Olympians

Aisuluu Tynybekova thanked the football players of the national team of Kyrgyzstan on her Facebook page for the T-shirts with images of Olympic medalists.

The team of the Kyrgyz Republic went to warm-up in T-shirts with portraits of Aisuluu Tynybekova, Akzhol Makhmudov and Meerim Zhumanazarova before the match with Palestine.

«Thank you guys! Cool T-shirts! » the athlete wrote.

«We are proud of our Olympians and want to express our gratitude to them for the amazing performance and representation of our native Kyrgyzstan in the international arena,» the Kyrgyz Football Union noted.