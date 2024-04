The women’s football team (U-18) of Kyrgyzstan defeated the team of Turkmenistan at the CAFA tournament. The Women’s Football Association reported on social media.

The first round match took place the day before.

The Kyrgyz team won with a score 3:1.

Today, April 22, Kyrgyz athletes will play against rivals from Tajikistan.

The CAFA Championship takes place on April 19-28 in Dushanbe (Tajikistan).