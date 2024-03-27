World Cup Qualification: Football players from Kyrgyzstan defeat Chinese Taipei

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan played against the Chinese Taipei team in Bishkek as part of the qualification for the 2026 World Cup in the Asia zone. The match was broadcast live by the Kyrgyz Sport TV channel.

The match ended with a score 5:1 in favor of the Kyrgyzstan’s team.

Joel Kojo scored a hat-trick.

The team of Kyrgyzstan lost the first match and won the next three.

Group D also includes Chinese Taipei, Malaysia and Oman. The two best teams will get into the next stage of selection for the World Cup.