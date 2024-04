The women’s football team of Kyrgyzstan (U-18) played with the team of Tajikistan at CAFA tournament. The Women’s Football Association reported on social media.

The Kyrgyz team won the second round match with a score 3:0. Alina Gaparova scored a hat-trick.

In the first round, the Kyrgyzstan’s team defeated the team of Turkmenistan.

On April 24, Kyrgyz athletes will play against rivals from Uzbekistan.

The CAFA Championship takes place on April 19-28 in Dushanbe (Tajikistan).