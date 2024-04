The first semi-final match of the AFC Football Cup took place in Bishkek. The Kyrgyz Football Union reported on social media.

The current champion of Kyrgyzstan Abdysh-Ata (Kant) played a draw with the current champion of AustraliaCentral Coast Mariners.

The return match between these teams will take place on April 24 in Australia.

The winner of the two matches in the final will play against the winner of the pair Al Ahed from Lebanon and Al-Nahda from Oman.